Two arrested following drug bust in City of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Two people were arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in the City of Binghamton.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force says John Wilson of the Bronx and Patrice Tillery of Binghamton were charged with drug-related felonies on Friday, May 22.

The task force says investigators recovered approximately 32 grams of fentanyl, approximately 104 grams of cocaine, drug packaging materials and approximately $2,000 in suspected drug sale proceeds from 63 Ely Street.

Wilson has been charged with the following:

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony (sub 1)

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony (sub 12)

Obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

Tillery has been charged with the following:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, a class B felony (sub 1)

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 4th degree, a class C felony (sub 1)

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor

Police say Wilson was also issued a New York State Parole Violation warrant by New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

They also say Wilson was held at the Binghamton Police Department until he could be transferred to the Broome County Correctional Facility for the parole violation.

Police say Tillery and Wilson were not arraigned on current charges due to restrictions in place by the Courts due to COVID-19 procedures.

They say the charges against Wilson and Tillery are not qualified offenses as defined by the NYS Bail Reform Law. Tillery was released and will be arraigned at a later date in the City of Binghamton Court.