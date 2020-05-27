WATCH: Full interview with Astronaut Hurley’s brother

(WBNG) -- Reporter Nicole Menner spoke with Apalachin Astronaut Douglas Hurley's brother, Dean, about Douglas's flight into space onboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft Wednesday.

Dean, joined with his wife Jolene and his children, Jaylin and Ridge, will watch the launch at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday.

To learn more about Douglas Hurley, his copilot, Robert Behnken, and their mission, click here.

The launch will be viewable here and WBNG at 4:20 p.m.