Binghamton expands outdoor seating for restaurants ahead of phase 3

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David has announced the city is expanding outdoor restaurant seating to support a safe reopening under phase three.

The city will temporarily expedite the permit process for outdoor seating, waive application fees and work with restaurants to reimagine their outdoor dining.

This includes urging the State Liquor Authoirty to review regulations on outdoor service of alochol and amending requirements for outdoor seating in public spaces.

Public spaces include: sidewalks, public parking lots, pedestrian areas, vacant lots and green spaces.

The state has not released specific phase three guiedlines as of May 28.

Phase three is expected to begin in June.