UNADILLA (WBNG)- Emergency crews are responding to a tractor-trailer rollover on I-88 Westbound in Unadilla.

As of 2:20 a.m. 511NY is reporting the right lane and shoulder are blocked at the Exit 10 connecter to Route 7.

Dispatchers are unable to comment on any injuries or what the cause in the first place.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for further updates.