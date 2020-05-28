Flood Advisory from THU 8:15 PM EDT until THU 11:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1115 PM EDT.

* At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Canton, West Franklin, Troy, West Burlington, Overton, Alba,

Burlington, Franklindale, Le Roy and Grover.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&