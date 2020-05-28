Flood Advisory from THU 8:15 PM EDT until THU 11:15 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
* Until 1115 PM EDT.
* At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Canton, West Franklin, Troy, West Burlington, Overton, Alba,
Burlington, Franklindale, Le Roy and Grover.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&