Garnar: Our assumption is phase 2 starts Friday

Broome County May 28 coronavirus update

Reopening?

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says his office has not received any official word on whether the Southern Tier can officially move onto phase two Friday.

Garnar says his office was told phases will be initiated on a two-week basis. Phase one began May 15.

Garnar says the region meets all the criteria to move onto the next phase.

"Our assumption is phase two starts [Friday]," he says.

Garnar says the county will not punish businesses that open Friday.

12 News reached out to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office for clarification; but, as of Thursday afternoon, the office has not gotten back.

The governor did not discuss phase two in his May 28 news conference.

Coronavirus numbers

The county executive announced the 42nd death due to COVID-19 in the county.

The person was a woman in her 90s and a Willow Point Nursing Home resident.

There are 141 active cases of the virus in the county. 355 people have recovered.

In total, 538 cases of the virus have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

