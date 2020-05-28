Group speaks out against creation of Endicott Recycling Facility

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A group named "No Burn Broome" is speaking out against the lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Endicott.

The group says a letter on behalf of 154 environmentalist was sent to the Department of Environmental Conservation.

They're calling on the DEC to require a full-environmental review of the facility among other requests.

Last week, a letter from the DEC to SungEel Americas MCC the company wanting to open the facility called for further investigation into chemicals that may be processed at the plant.

Wednesday night, Endicott leaders met over zoom to discuss the facility. Mayor Linda Jackson told 12 News the village attorney quote "explained that the DEC and SungEel are working on the new information they received."