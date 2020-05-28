Kayaking for heroes: A Pennsylvania man’s journey down the Susquehanna River

(WBNG) -- Earlier this month, Jeff Loeffler of St. Marys, Pennsylvania started his 12-day journey down the Susquehanna River.

"It's a trip I've wanted to do for a couple years," said Loeffler.

He started up in Cooperstown and traveled 444 miles down to the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.

The trip was made to raise money and awareness for the organization Stop Soldier Suicide which provides mental health support and resources for veterans and their families.

Loeffler hoped to raise $25 for every mile of the trip, totaling $11,100.

"I just wanted to do something kind of different that would grab people's attention so I could promote what Stop Soldier Suicide does and bring some attention to the issues that are out there because it's one of those things that kind of gets lost in conversation," said Loeffler.

A good leg of the trip was coming through the Southern Tier.

"We were behind schedule coming through there, we were kind of rushed. The day we came through, I think we did 60 miles that day to try and make up some time because we had some deadlines to meet," said Loeffler.

He says the biggest challenge in our area was navigating the dams.

"In Binghamton there were four of them but the water was so high we actually got to go over one of them, we didn't even know it was there," said Loeffler.

While it was tough at times, Loeffler says the Southern Tier left him with great memories.

"We actually talked to a lot of people. There were a lot of people out fishing and everybody was really cool and nice. One guy caught a fish right in front of us and let us launch right in his fishing hole and we were talking and stuff. Binghamton was actually a nice place to go through," he said.

Hundreds of miles later, Loeffer made it to the end, helping a good cause flow.

He says he hopes to complete the trip again, this time taking notes on where rapids and dams are located to help other kayakers.

If you would like to donate to help Loeffler meet his goal and support Stop Soldier Suicide, click here.

For more information on Stop Soldier Suicide, click here.