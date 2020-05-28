National Warplane Museum plans tribute flight over Southern Tier

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The National Warplane Museum in Geneseo, N.Y. recently announced a second mission, "Operation Thanks From Above, Southern Tier."

The museum recently flew over Western New York as part of their first mission.

The tribute flight involves a Douglas C-47 named Whiskey 7 accompanied by another aircraft, the P-51 Mustang known as Mad Max.

Operation Thanks from Above is tribute flight to thank medical professionals, first responders and essential workers all across the Southern Tier.

"For so many towns and villages you know its been a rough ride, health care workers who've seen alot of bad stuff, folks that may not be working and are quarantined at home. The importance is that everbody needs a reason to look up and smile, everybody needs a little bit of forward looking hope." said Todd Cameron, one of the pilots of Whiskey 7.

A flight path will be released to the public on June 2. Flight times will be announced June 4

For more information you can visit their website.