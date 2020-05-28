No mask, no service’ rule is OK for businesses, Cuomo says

NEW YORK (AP) - Store owners who require customers to wear masks will be backed up by an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor said Thursday his executive order will authorize businesses to deny entry to people without face coverings.

Many stores already require patrons to wear masks. Cuomo says his order will reduce conflicts between shop owners and customers.

In his May 28 news conference, Cuomo did not discuss details on phase two of reopening the state.

In phase two, retail would be reopened.