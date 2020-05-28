Phase 2 Reopening of the Southern Tier delayed

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - After a day of uncertainty and just hours before the Southern Tier was set to move into Phase 2 of reopening, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar issued a statement about Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to delay the second phase.

“I just got off the call with the state where they told us they will be looking at additional data before allowing counties to move into phase 2 of reopening," Garnar said in a press release. "This is absolutely frustrating. The people of Broome County did everything they were asked to do. Our local businesses cannot wait any longer."

The Southern Tier, along with several other regions of the state, moved into Phase 1 of reopening on May 15th.

Phase 2 includes the opening of hair salons, retail stores, real estate businesses and other services and was expected to take place beginning Friday, May 29th.

The New York Reopening Guide states that "each region will reopen businesses in phases, with at least two weeks in between each phase. This allows state and local leaders to monitor the effects of the reopening and ensure hospitalization and infection rates are not increasing before moving to the next phase and permitting more economic activity."

Back in March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing that the timeline was a "judgement call" and not a firm two-week timeline.

Earlier in the day, Garnar said he hadn't received any official word on whether the Southern Tier could officially move onto phase two Friday.

Garnar says his office was told phases will be initiated on a two-week basis.

Garnar says the region meets all the criteria to move onto the next phase.

Garnar also said earlier in the day that the county will not punish businesses that open Friday.