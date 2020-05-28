Plan on voting in the 2020 primaries? Here’s what you need to know

(WBNG) -- If you are not registered to vote but plan on voting in the 2020 New York State and presidential primaries, the deadline to register is May 29.

Broome County Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Dan Reynolds, told 12 News, "Somebody that wants to register to vote, can vote anytime they want to. If they want the benefit of voting in this year's primary, you have to do it by [May 29]."

There are a few ways to make sure you're registered in time. You can choose to register online, you can find the application on the DMV's website.

You can also choose to mail-in your voter registration application, but it must be postmarked no later than May 29. Lastly, you can drop it off in-person at the Board of Elections, located at 60 Hawley St. in Binghamton.

If you are registered to vote, you may be wondering how you can vote in this election, even in the pandemic.

The Board of Elections say they've mailed about 100,000 absentee ballot applications to those registered to vote in the county. So far, they've received about 10,000 back. If you'd like to vote by absentee ballot, the application must be postmarked no later than the seventh day before Election Day, or delivered in-person no later than the day before Election Day.

If you still plan on voting in-person, the Board of Elections says they are extending early voting, running from June 13-21.

"We're kind of encouraging people to vote by mail if they can. A lot of people are concerned about in-person voting, and we're doing what we can at the Board of Elections to make it as safe as possible," said Reynolds.

Officials say there will also be new protocols and health policies for anyone heading to the polls.

"Screens put up between the worker and the voter, we'll have everyone wear a mask, wiping everything down, we're going to have a lot of policies," Reynolds says.

To learn more about voting in Broome County, visit this website.