Severe storm threat for the area Friday

Tonight: Warm and muggy with a chance of showers or a thunderstorm. Wind: S 5-10 Low: 63-68

Friday: Partly sunny. 80% chance of scattered showers and storms. Any storms could be strong to severe. Muggy and warm. Storm threats are damaging wind, large hail and a tornado. The tornado threat is LOW, but not zero. Wind: S 5-10 High: 77-81

Friday Night: Storms end early. Some showers linger. Less humid by morning. Wind: NW 7-12 Low: 54-58





Forecast Discussion:

A warm and muggy night is ahead. Some scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm are possible. Lows stay in the 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop Friday with the encroachment of a cold front. It will be warm and quite muggy and some storms could possibly turn strong to severe. The SPC has our area in a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. SLIGHT is a 2 out of 5, with 1 bring the lowest risk. The chance of precipitation is 80%. The best chance of severe weather appears to be from 6pm-11pm with a cold front. Any storms that develop earlier than this time frame could also be severe. Please be Weather Aware Friday. It remains muggy with lowering mugginess overnight behind the front for Saturday. Highs Friday will be in the 70s, but any periods of sun would push temperatures into the low 80s.

By Saturday, a cool-down settles in. Highs Saturday reach in the low and mid 70s under partly sunny skies. A few scattered showers are possible. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday and Monday will be cool with highs likely only around 60. High pressure to our west keeps dry air in place from Canada and if skies clear overnight both nights there is a small chance of some patchy, or, isolated frost in the coldest locations. We will monitor this potential for you. Monday is June 1. Overnight lows look to be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures moderate into the 60 to near 70. Some showers are possible both days. The chance of rain is 30% Tuesday and 40% Wednesday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 40s to near 50.