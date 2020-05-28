Southern Tier Junior Golf Tour brings competition back to the green

UPDATE:

(WBNG) -- The schedule for this summer's Southern Tier Junior Golf Tour has been released.

-----

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Junior Golf Tour will come to our community this summer, giving young golfers the opportunity to play the game at a competitive level.

The idea was created by college student and co-director of the tour, Riley Brown. His family owns Conklin Players Club, and after his semester was cut short, he created the program.

"The virus has impacted junior sports immensely," said Brown. Amid the pandemic, sports are not being played at a competitive level. This program will bring a competitive nature back to the course.

"Our theme is where competition thrives. We have good programs that make golfers, that form them. Now we need a program that creates competition and that's what we're trying to do."

Brown is joined by Windsor High School senior Jordan Starley, an avid golfer who will continue to play at SUNY Delhi.

"I figured we could do a good job with an outreach because we played in junior tournaments (together) and I figured we could run some that would be pretty good."

The program welcomes young men and women ages 15-18, and is set to begin mid-June.

The tournaments will vary. Starley said "there's going to be individual stroke play tournaments, best ball tournaments, maybe some captain and mate, captain and crew."

Brown says his goal is to have 30 kids sign up per tournament, but it's mainly about giving them an opportunity.

"If that means 10 or 15 kids have the opportunity to play golf, I'm for it. Our work here is done."

This is also a chance for golfers to train ahead of the season. "Giving kids the opportunity to play during this should allow them to pick up where they did when they left off, after last school season," said Starley.

So far, the tour has teamed up with eight golf courses across the Southern Tier:

Afton Golf Course

Traditions at the Glen Golf Course

Conklin Players Club

The Links at Hiawatha Landing Golf Course

Belden Hill Golf Course

Chenango Valley State Park Golf Course

Golden Oaks Golf Course

Endwell Golf Course

Brown is hoping a tournament schedule will be set next week. For more information on signing up, click here! You can also email the program at southerntiergolf@gmail.com.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.