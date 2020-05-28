The path for high school sports to return to the field this fall

(WBNG) -- The New York State Public High School Athletic Association has a COVID-19 task force in place to work toward a safe return to high school sports for the 2020 fall season.

NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas is a member on the task force, and says the goal is to "examine potential impacts of the COVID crisis on the fall season and the 2020/2021 school year," adding "it is not in place to make rule changes or regulation changes." The first meeting will take place on June 10.

Dr. Zayas also serves on the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. He was also part of a sub-committee which recently put out a guidance, outlining how states could approach the 2020 high school fall season.

Zayas says the most important takeaway from the guidance is that it is not a mandate. He said the document "serves as a template for state high school athletic associations throughout the country." Zayas said he's hoping to use the guidance as a format for New York state to start building its own guidance.

The guidance offers three phases, with criteria including guidelines on pre-workout screenings and limitations on gatherings. These phases were set in accordance with guidelines sent out by the White House and the CDC.

The guidance also recommends athletes wear cloth face coverings during practices and games. Zayas says there is a Department of Health representative on the task force to navigate how that would impact student-athletes.

Johnson City High School Athletic Director Jeff Paske said he would find it difficult for students to play with masks on, but added "if that's what we have to do I'm sure the students would step up and make it happen."

Fan attendance is also in question. Paske said he believes most games won't be a problem, and fans will be able to follow social distancing policies. His concern is football games, which typically have a bigger turnout.

Nothing is set in stone, but Paske mentioned tickets being issued to family members as an option, although he called that idea "a rough draft."

Zayas said the biggest challenge right now is asking people to be patient, due to limited information. "If we start making decisions based on the information we have today, it's very likely the situation is going to change in the next three months."

Paske echoed that sentiment, saying it's been difficult leaving parents, athletes and coaches with unanswered questions.

"Some of them I imagine want to be told 'yup, let's go ahead let's go,' and be out there the next day but it's the times we live in right now, and we just have to adjust accordingly."

Right now, the plan is for the fall season to begin as scheduled on August 24, If revisions need to be made, Zayas said they will be made based on that start date.

For the entire 16-page guidance, click here.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.