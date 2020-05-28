Trump escalates war on Twitter, social media protections

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is escalating his war on social media companies, signing an executive order challenging the liability protections that have served as a bedrock for unfettered speech on the internet.

Still, the move appears to be more about politics than substance, as the president aims to rally supporters after he lashed out at Twitter for applying fact checks to two of his tweets.

Legal experts have expressed doubts Trump can do much by himself, without an act of Congress.

And the order is certain to face legal challenges.