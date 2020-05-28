Weather becomes more unsettled

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Periods of partly cloudy are possible. 0-.10” 40% High 74 (72-78) Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10” Low 64 (62-68) Wind S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Higher wind gusts in thunderstorms. .10-.50” 80% High 80 (78-82) Wind SSW 5-10 mph

A lot of dry time is expected today, but we will have a better chance of showers than we've had over the past couple days. A weakening body of low pressure, remnants of T.S. Bertha, track to our west. With this showers are in the forecast today and tonight.

A cold front approaches Friday. This will give us showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe weather is possible with heavy rain and gusty winds.

We'll get cooler weather on the back of the cold front. Highs near 70 on Saturday, but after that, we will be cooler, more seasonable for Sunday and Monday with highs near 60. Frost won't be a major problem over the weekend, but there could be pockets where lows drop to 32.

Temperatures climb again on Tuesday into Wednesday.

