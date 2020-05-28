With permit fees waived, Binghamton restaurants could look a little different soon

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- To help businesses better serve customers in a safe environment, the City of Binghamton has waived permit fees for outdoor seating areas.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David says the usual process for a restaurant to get a permit for outdoor seating on public property like a sidewalk is very tedious and can be costly in the city. He says with phase three of reopening in New York possibly coming in the beginning of the summer season, he wanted to make things easier.

Therefore, the mayor decided to waive the permit fees for restaurants, so when they are able to start reopening, they can have customers dine outside in a wide, open space.

"As the governor's been saying, density is the enemy right now. A lot of our bars and restaurants become packed with people," said Mayor David. "So, from a health and safety standpoint, we want to make it as easy as possible and encourage outdoor seating and outdoor dining."

For restaurant owners like Mark Yonaty, who owns Social On State and Scoopy Dooby's Ice Cream shop, he says any sort of financial assistance goes a long way.

"We're going into a season now where people enjoy outdoor seating," said Yonaty. "So, if it allows you to extend your footprint to get customers… I think they're doing a great job."

Mayor David says restaurants are the main source of sale tax revenue and if the city sacrifices a small pay by waiving fees upfront, he believes it'll only help create a better economic outcome.