2 dead in house fire, cause under investigation

DUQUESNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania on Friday were trying to determine what sparked an early-morning house fire that claimed the lives of a man and a woman.

Firefighters found intense flames and heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene on Karl Avenue early Friday. Neighbors told them two people were trapped inside.

“Crews encountered heavy fire conditions and heavy fire load throughout,” said Fire Chief Frank Cobb. “So crews had to back out and then immediately through a transitional attack to get the fire knocked out and make entry to the house.”

Most of the damage was on the second floor, Cobb said, and that was where firefighters found the victims. One was at the top of the stairs and the other was in a bedroom.

Their names have not been released.

The Allegheny County fire marshal was investigating the cause.