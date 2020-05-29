Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo hands out sanitizer to local non profits

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Friday at the United Way office in Vestal, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo delivered shipments of hand sanitizer.

A week prior Lupardo took orders from at least 30 non-profits.

"These folks work very hard. Given their budgets and the struggles they are facing we thought it was the least we could do to have the state help them out and defray the costs of sanitizers," said Assemblywoman Lupardo.

Lupardo gave 100 gallon bottles of NY sanitizer as well as 500 2oz travel bottles of sanitizer.