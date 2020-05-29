Cloud formation creates stunning visual images in the sky

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - After tonight's severe weather, Mother Nature treated us to a beautiful cloud formation as the storm rolled in to Broome County around 7:30 p.m.

Take a look at these pictures showing a shelf cloud. That's essentially cold air coming down out of a thunderstorm, runs out ahead of the storm. The cold air then lifts the warm air up and that's how you get the layers of clouds forming.

As the shelf cloud passed the area, it brought gusty winds, heavy rain and a drop in temperature.

Storm formations like this typically occur several times throughout the summer. They don't necessarily indicate severe weather on the way but they will bring heavy rain and gusty winds.