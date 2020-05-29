College students may miss out on internship opportunities this summer

(WBNG) -- College internships are meant to be a smooth transition into the workforce.

But for many students, they will be missing out on that opportunity this summer.

Robert Levine is going to be a senior at Binghamton University this fall.

He was looking forward to his internship at Horizon Media in New York City before it was canceled.

"I worked really hard to get this internship and it was something I was really proud of getting. I was obviously disappointed with what happened," said Levine.

According to Glassdoor Economic Research, a large job and recruiting site, one in two internship openings were closed since the coronavirus pandemic started in the U.S.

"They said they didn't have enough work for the interns so it didn't make sense for them to have us," said Levine.

Meanwhile some employers are offering virtual internships this summer.

Binghamton University senior Zachary Bosak is one student in that situation.

"I'm just glad I have the opportunity to do it because I was originally really concerned that it was just going to be canceled outright," he said.

Bosak was set to work side by side with the Suffolk County Legislature this summer, but now he will be doing it through Zoom.

"It's the best of a bad situation, I'm glad that the opportunity is still present, and from what I'm seeing it seems like they're going to have a lot of the original format intact," said Bosak.

While cancellations and changes are not ideal, students are looking at the bright side.

"It's a setback. But I'm really using it to build my skills up in other ways," said Levine.

Levine is choosing to spend his time he would have been interning with taking summer classes.

"My parents always say that you have to look at the positive of every situation so I'm just trying to make the best of everything that's happened," he said.

A positive outlook that could be attractive to employers in the future.

Glassdoor Economic Research also says internship hiring on Glassdoor for May 2020 fell 49% from May 2019.