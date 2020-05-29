Elmira police investigating shooting on Sullivan Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Elmira Police Department responded to shots fired on Sullivan Street on Friday.

Officers say they received the call at around 1:05 a.m. and arrived at a residence in the 600 block of Sullivan Street. The police department says that upon arrival, they learned that an individual entered the home through an opened door.

They say the individual fired one round at a male and female couple who were sitting at the dining room table. Officers say that the round missed the couple and hit a table.

The police department says that the shooter then fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle. They say there were four children in the residence sleeping upstairs at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (607) 271-HALT.