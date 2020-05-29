Flash Flood Statement until FRI 6:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR

SOUTH CENTRAL BRADFORD COUNTY…

At 500 PM EDT, law enforcement reported several areas with high

water on Route 220. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The steady

and heavy rainfall has ended for now in the warned area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Towanda, West Franklin, Wysox, Monroe, New Albany, Franklindale,

Monroeton, South Branch, Liberty Corners and Macedonia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED