Flash Flood Warning from FRI 5:05 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 800 PM EDT.

* At 504 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain has

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Wysox, Herrick, Wyalusing, Le Raysville, Rushville, Herrickville,

Brushville, Camptown, Cherrytown and Terrytown.

Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible in the

warned area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR