Flood Advisory from FRI 4:05 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…

West central Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

East central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 700 PM EDT.

* At 403 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms moving into the area. This will cause minor

flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor

flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rush, Herrick, Le Raysville, Friendsville, Rushville, Herrickville,

Brushville, Camptown, Middletown Center and Stevensville.

Additional rainfall of one to two inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

&&