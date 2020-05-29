Flood Advisory from FRI 6:01 PM EDT until FRI 9:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for…

Southeastern Delaware County in central New York…

Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York…

* Until 900 PM EDT.

* At 600 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding. Overflowing poor

drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to one inch of rain has already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rockland, Roxbury, Andes, Margaretville, Fleischmanns, Hazel,

Peabrook, Arkville, Fishs Eddy and Downsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&