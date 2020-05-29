Garnar: Broome County moves onto phase two

Broome County May 29 coronavirus update

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the county is ready for phase two of reopening on Friday

Garnar's announcement comes after some confusion Thursday night about phase two businesses returning to work. Garnar said that the county has a clearer path after phase two has been confirmed.

Garnar also says he was thankful to state leadership for hearing his message that Broome County businesses cannot wait another day to re-open.

Garnar also says regarding data, the county has seen improvements in several categories. He says the focus of the county is to shift onto measures that need to been taken for phase three businesses to get back on track.

Coronavirus numbers

The county executive announced the 43rd death due to the coronavirus in the county.

The individual was a woman in her 80s and a Willow Point Nursing Home resident.

In total, 546 cases of the virus have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.