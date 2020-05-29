Gusty thunderstorms today

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Periods of partly cloudy. Higher wind gusts in thunderstorms. .25-.50” 90% High 80 (78-82) Wind SSW 10-15 G20 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Higher wind gusts in thunderstorms. .25-.75” Low 56 (54-58) Wind SW becoming W 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, increasing sunshine. A few early showers. 0-.10” 20% High 70 (68-74) Wind NW 5-10 mph

A cold front approaches Friday. This will give us showers and thunderstorms. Strong to severe weather is possible with heavy rain and gusty winds. Some storms linger into the evening.

We'll get cooler weather on the back of the cold front. Highs near 70 on Saturday, but after that, we will be cooler than average for Sunday and Monday with highs near 60. Frost won't be a major problem over the weekend, but there could be pockets where lows drop to 32.

Temperatures climb again on Tuesday into Wednesday. Along with that comes a chance of showers. We get a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs near 70.

