(WBNG) -- John Larocchia, founder of Laughter Saves Lives and former New York City Fireman, is this week's Mirabito Hometown Hero.

On September 11th, 2001, Larocchia's firehouse lost 19 firemen, including his best friend. The Laughter Saves Lives foundation became Larocchia's way of honoring those who gave their lives on 9/11. This organization is also a way to recognize local fire, police, EMS, and Military in the communities they visit on tour.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation has focused on providing N95 masks, meals and snacks to essential workers on the front lines as well as providing food for food pantries that are in need. They also produced a five hour "Zoom-a-thon" comedy show on April 11th to raise money in order to purchase these masks and raised over $11,000.

Join Larocchia and weekly surprise guests every Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. for their Laughter Saves Lives live show, streaming on Facebook and Youtube. Visit their website here for more information.