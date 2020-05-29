Let’s all go to the drive-in! Why the past relic is becoming a future favorite

UNADILLA (WBNG) -- The Unadilla Drive-In opened up to many eager customers for the season as more people are looking to get out of their homes on a weekend.

The Wilsons have owned the Unadilla Drive-In for 25 years, but the business has been around since the 1950s. Manager, Spencer Wilson, says they sold tickets out for the first few nights within hours.

"People really want something to do," said Wilson. "So, the fact that we can help them out with that is awesome."

Wilson says his business has been getting a significant amount of more attention lately with more people looking to get out to do something safely while still in the pandemic.

It proved correct as cars lined up outside the drive-in early Friday night in the rain. One family comes every single summer. However, the Dolivers say they were extra anxious to get to the theater this year because it's the first thing they were able to do together outside of the house.

"We've been kind of stuck at home for past couple of months," said Valerie Doliver. "So, this is our first trip out of town. The weather is not all that wonderful, but we're excited to be at the drive-in tonight."

Spencer Wilson says with the pushing popularity, his business has had to stay open for more days during the week than what they're used to in the past.

He says because summer blockbusters are not being released this season as originally planned, the Unadilla Drive-In will be doing special theme nights.