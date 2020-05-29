Local officials await guidance for phase two

(WBNG) -- Local officials say they are waiting on state and local governments to give guidance on phase two of reopening.

Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson says they are following county and state leaders to make decisions regarding phase two. The Deputy Major of Binghamton, Jared Kraham, and Tioga County say they will have more information after Governor Cuomo's news conference Friday afternoon.

The Town of Vestal says they have started to allow more people to work, but they are not open to the public.

Stay with 12 News for more updates, as this is a developing story.