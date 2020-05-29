Looking back on the 2016 Maine-Endwell Little League World Series championship

(WBNG) -- The 2016 Maine-Endwell Little League World Series championship game will reair on ESPN 2 Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Nearly four years since the monumental moment, the team remembers it vividly.

Mike Mancini and Jayden Fanara are now sophomores at Maine-Endwell High School, and agreed the final out against South Korea was one of the top moments from that summer.

"The strikeout curveball, I was just starstruck," said Mancini. Fanara said "the stadium just kind of erupted."

From the start of the season, the team knew it was special.

"Our goal was going to be to make it to Williamsport, and we knew we were good enough to make it there, we just never could have dreamed of actually getting there," said Fanara.

Mancini said he remembers one coach calling it "the Disneyland of baseball."

"You dream to go there as a kid, and to play there is something that much more special," said Mancini.

At the time, the team didn't fully comprehend the stage they were playing on, which Mancini said left off the pressure.

"The coaches would try and put it into perspective, but we were just young kids trying to play baseball."

Mike's dad Joe Mancini was a coach on the team, and said the coaches were more nervous than the kids.

"I don't know if the kids really knew but the coaches knew, we knew how special it was."

The experience was life-changing for the kids, coaches and the Maine-Endwell community.

"'Just like everything in life it's all about making memories, and that's what we did, we made memories," said Coach Mancini.

(Mike) Mancini compared the championship to the iconic Maine-Endwell football run.

"The football team with the 62 streak. As a kid and ball boy for them, you're like 'wow they made history I wish I could do that.' Then fast forward and you're doing it, you really don't think anything of it but you really did make a big impact on Maine-Endwell."

While there is no Little League World Series happening this summer, Mancini has advice for the teams playing on the worldwide stage in the future.

"Live the dream. Don't blink."

