Phase two in the Southern Tier is a go, before that, there was confusion

(WBNG) – Five regions in New York state have been given the green light to move to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, but before the news, there was confusion and frustration.

Sherette parker is the owner of SalonTREND in Vestal, a hair service part of Phase 2.

Parker told 12 News she and the salon had a significant amount of money and had 18 customers booked for haircuts on Friday before she heard the news Phase 2 had been delayed.

"All of this is absolutely mind-blowing to me,” Parker said. “We have spent hours and days in preparation, studying CDC, New York State guidelines, things that we already meet. Extreme disappointment.”

In Binghamton, Mabel D. Orr of Fashion Boutique was ready to make the jump from curbside service to opening their doors for the first time since March 13.

But despite the Phase 2 delay, owner Heidi Weeks is now prepared for customers to enter the doors.

"I love my store more than anything in the world and I just want to share it,” Weeks said, “We have all our little hand sanitizer stations ready. I have instructions for my staff about cleaning.”

Real estate, a service listed under Phase 2 as well, is also back on, with real estate broker John Burns saying he was glad the state erred on the side of safety even if it meant a slight delay.

“Measure twice cut once, so we don’t have to go back and apologize to the world that we did it the wrong way,” Burns said. “I'm kind of glad that they are being super cautious.”

For a closer look at Governor Andrew Cuomo’s response to the Phase 2 confusion, click here.