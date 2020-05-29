Remembering Trooper Christopher Skinner

(WBNG)- Friday marks six years since the death of New York State Trooper Christopher Skinner.

Trooper Skinner was hit and killed by Almond Upton while conducting a traffic stop on I-81 in 2014.

In November 2016, Upton was sentenced to life in prison for Skinner's death. He died in prison in 2018.

Skinner was a 13 year Veteran of New York State Police Troop C.

Those who knew Skinner say he loved police work.

12 News will look to have more coverage on the anniversary of Trooper Skinner's death throughout the day today.