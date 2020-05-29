Severe storms possible this evening

Tonight: Showers and storms end. Mostly cloudy and turning less humid. Wind: NW 7-14 Low: 51-57

Saturday: Partial sun. 40% chance of scattered showers or a thundershower. Wind: NW 7-14G20 High: 68-73

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 7-14 Low: 40-45

Forecast Discussion:

The SPC has our area in a SLIGHT risk of severe weather this evening. SLIGHT is a 2 out of 5, with 1 bring the lowest risk. The chance of precipitation is 80%. The best chance of severe weather appears to be from 4pm-9pm. Any storms that develop earlier than this time frame could also be severe. Please be Weather Aware this evening. Severe weather is NOT GUARANTEED in your area. It remains muggy with lowering mugginess overnight behind the front overnight tonight and for Saturday. Lows tonight drop into the 50s.



The threats from severe, in order of highest to lowest are: damaging winds, large hail (to 1.25”), a tornado and localized flash flooding. The severe threat ends by 10pm, sooner west.

By Saturday, a cool-down settles in. Highs Saturday reach in the low and mid 70s under partly sunny skies. A few scattered showers are possible. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday and Monday will be cool with highs likely only around 60. High pressure to our west keeps dry air in place from Canada there is a small chance of some patchy, or, isolated frost in the coldest locations, especially east of I81. We will monitor this potential for you. Monday is June 1. Overnight lows look to be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures moderate into the 60 to near 70. Some showers are possible both days. The chance of rain is 30% Tuesday and 40% Wednesday. Overnight lows are expected to be in the 40s to near 50.



Next Thursday and Friday are dry shaping up dry with highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.