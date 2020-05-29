Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 3:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN OTSEGO…SOUTHEASTERN BROOME…NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE

AND SOUTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES…

At 312 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Windsor, or 11

miles east of Binghamton, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sidney, Guilford, Bainbridge, Masonville, Unadilla, Otego, Windsor,

Afton, Gilbertsville and Franklin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.25IN;

WIND…60MPH