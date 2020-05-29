Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 3:08 PM EDT until FRI 4:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 415 PM EDT.

* At 308 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Overton, or

13 miles southwest of Towanda, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Towanda, West Franklin, Wysox, Orwell, North Towanda, Herrick,

Wyalusing, Monroe, Rome and New Albany.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH