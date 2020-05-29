Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 4:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OTSEGO AND NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES…

At 358 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sidney Center,

or 9 miles northwest of Walton, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Oneonta, Meredith, Otego, Franklin, West End, Sidney Center, East

Sidney, Meridale, Emmons and North Franklin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH