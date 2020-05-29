Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 4:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL OTSEGO AND NORTHEASTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES…

At 433 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Elk Creek to near Schenevus to near East

Meredith, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Davenport, Worcester, Maryland, Kortright, Stamford, Westford,

Schenevus, Elk Creek, East Meredith and Butts Corner.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Additional statements will be issued as conditions warrant.

&&

HAIL…0.88IN;

WIND…60MPH