Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 4:17 PM EDT until FRI 5:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Eastern Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 515 PM EDT.

* At 417 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Friendsville to Kettle Creek Gorge, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Rush, Towanda, Wysox, Wilmot, Hollenback, Orwell, North Towanda,

Windham, Herrick and Wyalusing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH