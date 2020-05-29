Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 6:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTY…

At 558 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Roxbury, or 17

miles east of Delhi, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Roxbury, Fleischmanns and Halcottsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Additional statements will be issued as conditions warrant.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH