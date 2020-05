(WBNG) -- Severe weather is rolling into the Southern Tier, and 12 News is on scene getting the latest updates on damage in the area.

Here are some of the areas with damage:

Carlin Rd., by the corner of Rosewood Dr., Conklin, NY

Carlin Rd., in between Rosewood Dr. and Broom Pkwy., Conklin NY

Frost Rd., Windsor, NY

Stay with 12 News as we continue to provide updates.