Walton School holds food giveaway for community

WALTON (WBNG)-Walton Central School District is holding a food giveaway for their community this coming Saturday.

On their Facebook page, they announced that they have received many food donations from local companies such as Kraft Heinz in Walton and Lowville, Chobani, and Saputo.

According to school officials, some of the items that will be given away include, milk, coffee creamer and half and half from Saputo, yogurt from Chobani and lemonade, ranch dressing, miracle whip, ketchup, barbecue sauce, macaroni and cheese, string cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, and cream cheese from Kraft.

The giveaway will be held at 1.p.m. at the O'Neil High School and school officials said they would like for people to not go anytime before 12:45 p.m. They also said you should stay in your vehicles and follow the signs that direct you, there will be a giveaway of one bag per vehicle.