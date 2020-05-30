A 5th birthday celebration to remember

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Saturday, Aleah Huff got a fifth birthday party she will never forget.

Family and friends paraded down Aleah's block in Endicott to help celebrate her fifth birthday. She was seated in front of her yard, dressed up as a princess, watching the parade go by.

The Endicott fire and police departments made an appearance, joining in on the parade.

"It's awesome, definitely a good turnout and super exciting. She's been expecting it for about a week now, so it's awesome," said Aleah's mom Coreena Huff.