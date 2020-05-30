Boat rentals at Cole Park, Greenwood Park open for business this weekend

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- Broome County Parks announced this week that boat rentals would be reopening at Nathaniel Cole Park and Greenwood Park this weekend, and when Saturday afternoon hit, several families were ready.

Dennis Shirshikov and Natalie Bakman came to Cole Park from the Village of Greene, eager to get their son, Michael, out on the water.

"We've been at home for several months right now, cooped up with the baby," Bakman said. "We can't wait to get on the boat right now. He's ready to go on a boat ride."

Liz Woidt, director of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services in the county, said the announcement came after careful planning by county officials.

"We were told with Phase one that we were allowed to open boat rentals, we obviously took our time in developing safety protocols to keep it safe for all the patrons," she said.

Woidt said those safety protocols mean a new routine for staff at the boathouses, who will now sanitize seats and like jackets, as well as the touch points of the boats after each use.

Woidt said while staff will handle all the cleaning, the county has one request for boaters.

"We're asking that it's with just your immediate family or household if you plan on renting a paddle boat or a rowboat," she said.

Expanding recreation opportunities has been a priority for the county according to Woidt, and despite beaches and playgrounds still being closed, boating seemed like the perfect next step in the reopening process.

"Things like boating where can be done safely outside. You can socially distance, get away from other people and just enjoy the outdoors," she said.

For Dennis Shirshikov and Natalie Bakman said that was just what they were looking for.

"We're ready. We're ready to get out on a boat and have fun," Bakman said.

While Nathaniel Cole and Greenwood Parks are open for boating, Woidt says construction still has the boat launch at Dorchester Park closed for now.

The county will announce when Dorchester Park will be open for boating in the near future.