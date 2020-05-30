Cooler and quiet this weekend!

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers before midnight. Wind: NW 10-14 mph. Low: 43 (40-45)

Sunday: Partly sunny, cool. 20% chance of a few sprinkles. Wind: NW 7-14G24 mph. High: 57 (55-60)

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, frost possible in colder spots. Wind: NW 4-8 mph, becoming calm. Low: 39 (37-41)

Forecast Discussion:

A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon. The chance for a few showers continues into tonight, but most of the shower activity will end by midnight.

High pressure will take over tomorrow bringing quiet and cool conditions for Sunday and Monday. A few sprinkles are possible on Sunday. High temperatures might struggle to reach 60 on Sunday, and highs will be near 60 on Monday. Lows will be on the cooler side, near 40. A few colder spots may see some patchy frost on Sunday night. I know... frost just a few days before the start of June sounds crazy, but you may want to bring any plants that you may have recently planted inside just in case.

We do become a bit unsettled by Tuesday. A few quick moving disturbances will bring the chance for showers both Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s, and near 70 on Wednesday.

High pressure will build in near the end of the week giving us some quiet weather Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s and low temperatures will be near 50.

If you want to continue or start receiving the WBNG Weather Forecast Email please visit http://wbng.com/emailsignup/.