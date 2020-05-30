Every Dog’s Dream and Brooks BBQ host fundraiser

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Every Dog's Dream teamed up with Brook's Barbecue to host a fundraiser on Saturday.

Brook's Barbecue in Oneonta prepared 1000 chicken dinners. The barbecue was held in the Petco parking lot and all proceeds went to the dog rescue.

The line for the barbecue at one point went into the street. The rescue center said they hope to have raised a couple thousand dollars during the afternoon.

"The need in the community is even bigger. A lot of our events understandably have had to be postponed, so we're trying to do a socially distant coronavirus applicable event," said volunteer Jessica Flynn.