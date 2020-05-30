Fresh protests roil New York as mayor pleads for calm

NEW YORK (AP) --Protesters returned to the streets of New York City on Saturday, even as Mayor Bill de Blasio pleaded for calm after a demonstration the previous night descended into chaos that left people bloodied and vehicles burned.

Huge crowds marched through Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens on Saturday.

Many of the demonstrations were peaceful, but as the afternoon drew on, problems mounted.

Two police cruisers plowed into a crowd of people who had been pelting them with various objects, knocking several to the ground.

Protesters smashed the windows on police vehicles, sprayed them with paint and set another police vehicle on fire.

The protests were among many around the country over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota.