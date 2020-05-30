Hurley family ready to witness history

(WBNG) -- Douglas Hurley's family says they are excited and proud ahead of the historic SpaceX launch.

Doug's brother Dean Hurley traveled from Vestal along with his wife Jolene, and their two children to support Doug, an Apalachin native.

When the first attempt was scrubbed Wednesday due to inclement weather, Dean said they would remain in Florida for today's launch attempt.

Catching up with them Wednesday, the family said it's a surreal experience.

"It's not just about watching it it's about feeling it, that's the best way I can decribe the first two launches," said Jolene.

The family was present at Doug's first two launches, in 2009 and 2011. Dean said it doesn't get old. "This is such a historic event, you just can't put it in words."

Ahead of Wednesday's attempt, Dean shared a text Doug sent him.

"He sent us a text today (Wednesday) that said 'you guys have fun today' and I sent him a text back that said 'you have fun too,' and he said 'oh yeah!'"

While the family mostly feels excitement, Jolene said "the inherent risk of what he does can be a little scary, as his family."

Jolene also said Doug was calm ahead of the launch, saying he's "even-keeled, all the time."

Dean and his family said they are grateful to see the support from the Southern Tier as Doug makes history.

"It's great to see everybody is excited about it, not everybody has this historic event happening, a person from our community doing this," said Dean.

Today's SpaceX Crew Dragon launch attempt is set for 3:22 p.m.

